Kyrgyzstan drafts judicial system development program for 2027–2032

The Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan submitted a draft State Target Program for the Development of the Justice System for 2027–2032 to the president for consideration. The decision was made at the Council’s regular meeting on November 6.

The meeting participants reviewed the program’s main areas, goals and objectives, as well as proposals for its implementation. Following the discussion, they decided to submit the document to the president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Council of Judges also amended the Regulations on the procedure for competitive selection of candidates for judicial positions.

In addition, the Council submitted a proposal to the president to terminate the powers of Rustam Satkynbaev, a judge of the Osh City Court, ahead of schedule.

The proposal was based on the fact that a Bishkek City Court ruling dated October 22, 2026 upheld the February 3, 2026 verdicts of the Bishkek City Court and the Pervomaisky District Court against the judge.

The final decision on the early termination of the judge’s powers will be made by the president.