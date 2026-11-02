Kyrgyzstan calls for greater attention to mountain protection

The Yerevan Platform on Mountains and Related Freshwater Ecosystems was launched in the Armenian capital on the sidelines of the 17th Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential press service, the new international initiative aims to bring mountain countries together to protect unique ecosystems, mobilize funding and strengthen international cooperation.

A Kyrgyz delegation led by Presidential Special Representative Dinara Kemelova took part in several high-level events, including the launch of the Yerevan Technology Center for Biodiversity Monitoring, the Global Dialogue on Mountain and Freshwater Biodiversity, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) discussion «Nature Restoration: From Commitments to Action.»

The delegation also attended a UN Development Programme (UNDP) event promoting the mountain agenda, as well as a joint event organized by Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and France, «High Peaks, High Stakes: Protecting Mountain Ecosystems».

Dinara Kemelova called on the international community to pay greater attention to the protection of mountain ecosystems and expand mountain countries' access to funding.

She highlighted Kyrgyzstan's initiatives, including the establishment of a dedicated mountain programme under the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the opening of the Global Mountain Regions Resilience Center in Bishkek, and the creation of a special UN trust fund for the conservation of Issyk-Kul Lake.

During the events and bilateral meetings with the heads of the GEF and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), representatives of other international organizations and foreign countries, including Japan, the Czech Republic, Colombia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Germany, Kenya and Lesotho, the Kyrgyz delegation outlined the country's priorities in mountain ecosystem conservation and climate action.

The delegation also briefed its partners on the Second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek+25.

One of the key outcomes of COP17 was a decision to update the programme of work on mountain biodiversity ahead of COP18.

Kumar Mambetaliev, head of a department at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, was also re-elected to the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.