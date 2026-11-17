A mountain peak in Naryn region, standing at 4,378 meters, will be named after Ormon Khan. The Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Constitutional Legislation approved in its first reading a bill proposing the name “Ormon-Khan” for the peak.

The initiative follows a proposal made by President Sadyr Japarov on October 2, 2023, during celebrations marking the 230th anniversary of Ormon Khan. Elchibek Zhantaev, director of the State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs, announced this at a committee meeting.

The peak is located in Kum-Dobo aiyl aimak of Kochkor district.

During the discussion, lawmakers raised questions about the spelling of the name, noting that official documents use both “Ormon Khan” and “Ormon-Khan.” They asked which version was correct.

Batma Topoeva-Stavinskaya, head of Kyrgyztest state institution, explained that both forms are acceptable, depending on the context. When referring to the historical figure, the name is written as two separate words — Ormon Khan. In geographical names, a hyphen is acceptable, as in the name Cholpon-Ata.

Ormon Khan (1792–1854) sought to unite the northern Kyrgyz tribes and strengthen their political independence. In 1842, he was proclaimed khan at a kurultai attended by representatives of the tribes. However, lasting unity was not achieved, as disagreements persisted among some tribal leaders. During one of the conflicts, Ormon Khan was wounded and died shortly afterward.