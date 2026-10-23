Georgian Parliament Speaker to visit Kyrgyzstan

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. Preparations for the visit were discussed on October 22 in Batumi by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Jeenbek Kulubaev and Maka Botchorishvili.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the ministers also discussed the development of political, trade and economic, transport and logistics ties, as well as cooperation in tourism, culture and interregional contacts.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Georgia and the outcomes of the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

In addition, Jeenbek Kulubaev invited Botchorishvili to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2027.