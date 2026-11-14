SCO Center for Combating Terrorism to be established in Tashkent

A comprehensive center of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be established in the capital of Uzbekistan, tasked with countering terrorism, extremism, and threats within the information space.

The center will be established on the basis of the SCO’s existing Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in Tashkent.

Additionally, a specialized unit focused on combating transnational organized crime will operate out of Bishkek.

This new entity will serve as a permanent body of the SCO, coordinating cooperation among the law enforcement agencies and special services of the member states. Its mandate will encompass countering terrorism, extremism, separatism, and organized crime—including such activities within the information space.

The document outlines the powers of the center’s leadership, funding arrangements, the legal status of its employees and other organizational matters. The bill on ratification of the agreement has so far undergone preliminary review by a relevant committee of Uzbekistan’s Senate.

Earlier, Uzbekistan proposed that SCO member states step up cooperation between their security services to combat terrorism, cyberattacks and the online recruitment of young people. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the proposal in an address to participants of an international security meeting in Samarkand.