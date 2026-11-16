Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to recognize employment history for pension purposes

The Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) Committee on Labor, Health, Women’s Affairs, and Social Issues of Kyrgyzstan has approved, in the first reading, a bill to ratify an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on state social insurance and pension provision. The document provides for the mutual recognition of the insurance-based employment history of citizens from both countries when determining pension eligibility.

The agreement was signed on July 30, 2026 in Cholpon-Ata, during the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Kyrgyzstan.

Under the agreement, citizens of both nations may have their insurance-based employment history—accrued in either Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan—taken into account. If the length of service acquired in one country is insufficient to qualify for a pension, it will be supplemented by periods of employment in the other country. However, periods that overlap in time will not be counted cumulatively.

Each country will determine and pay pensions in accordance with its own national legislation. The amount of the pension will be calculated based on the wages earned and insurance contributions made within the territory of the country granting the pension.

The agreement covers old-age pensions, disability pensions, survivor pensions, pension savings, and funeral allowances.

It allows citizens to receive their granted pension regardless of which of the two countries they reside in. Payments will be made without any deductions for delivery costs, with the exception of cases where national legislation requires permanent residency in the country as a condition for receiving the payment.

According to the State Tax Service, in 2025, insurance contributions totaling 86.4 million soms were paid for 8,288 citizens of Uzbekistan who were employed in Kyrgyzstan. For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimates that approximately 6,300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are working in Uzbekistan.