Kyrgyzstan to open Consulate General in Uzbekistan’s Andijan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on opening a Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Andijan, Uzbekistan.

According to the document, the consular district of the new diplomatic mission will cover three Uzbek regions: Andijan, Fergana and Namangan.

The Consulate General’s primary task will be to protect the rights and legitimate interests of Kyrgyz citizens residing in Uzbekistan and provide them with consular services.

The opening of the mission is also aimed at expanding economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries and creating more favorable conditions for their citizens.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to address organizational and financial matters related to the opening of the Consulate General and bring the relevant regulations into line with the decree.

The decree will enter into force in 10 days.