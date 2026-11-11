Kyrgyzstan proposes VAT exemption on potato exports to Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan has proposed that Uzbekistan abolish value-added tax (VAT) on imports of potatoes from Kyrgyzstan. The issue was raised by Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, the talks took place during Akunbekov’s working visit to Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on implementing agreements reached by Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev on expanding cooperation in agriculture.

Particular attention was paid to exports of Kyrgyz potatoes. Akunbekov proposed abolishing VAT on their supplies to Uzbekistan.

As previously reported, President Sadyr Japarov instructed officials to consider scrapping VAT on potato exports following appeals from local farmers during a meeting with residents of Talas region.

Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov said he was ready to support the initiative to establish a “green corridor” for imports of potatoes and other agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan.

The sides also agreed to establish a joint agricultural processing and storage enterprise in Kyrgyzstan. The project is expected to be financed by the Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund.

Another agreement concerns seed production. The parties plan to organize seed production in Kyrgyzstan, with subsequent sales on the Uzbek market.

The timeline for establishing the joint venture, the investment amount and the specific terms of a possible VAT exemption have not yet been disclosed.