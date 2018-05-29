14:15
KAZ Minerals Bozymchak ready to pay additional taxes

KAZ Minerals Bozymchak is ready to pay the additional taxes. The Chairman of the Board of the company, Eldar Mamedov, told today at a press conference. According to him, the investor is also ready for legal proceedings.

«An agreement has already been reached that we will transfer 55 million soms to the deposit account of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. We are ready to meet halfway and pay taxes, but only within the legal framework,» Eldar Mamedov said.

He added that the criminal case must be terminated on rehabilitating grounds.

Ilyas Tulekeev, General Director of the company, noted that after the trial, the amount transferred to the deposit account would either be returned to the company or it would go to the state, depending on the decision of the court.

In December 2017, the Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes instituted criminal proceedings under the article «Abuse of power by employees of commercial or other organizations.» After the tax audit, it was found out that KAZ Minerals Bozymchak did not pay income tax, referring to the government decree and arguing that the concentrate produced mainly contains copper, and gold was just an accompanying metal. From 2014 to 2016, the company was charged 55,694,283 soms as additional tax. On May 26, 2018, the General Director of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak Iliyaz Tulekeev was detained while trying to leave Kyrgyzstan," the state service reported.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek did not uphold the request of the investigative bodies to arrest Ilyas Tulekeev.
