Terrorist planning an attack detained in Kyrgyzstan

A terrorist, who, following the instructions of the leaders of an international terrorist organization, planned a terrorist attack using an improvised explosive device, was detained in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Employees of the State Committee of National Security detained a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, who underwent special training in the camps of an international terrorist organization.

A criminal case was opened.

The detainee was placed in pretrial detention center of SCNS. The investigation is ongoing.