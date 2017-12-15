09:19
Ismailbek Taranchiev strike aircraft performs 1st flight from Kant airbase

The Russian strike aircraft Ismailbek Taranchiev performed the first flight from the airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan. After making a circle over the airfield, Su-25SM continued its flight mission over Edelweiss mountain range in the coastal zone of Issyk-Kul Lake, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

As noted, the airplane at the foreign air base was named after the commander of the international crew of the Il-2 attack aircraft, Hero of the Soviet Union Ismailbek Taranchiev, a few days ago.

In 1944, during the battles for the liberation of Estonia, Ismailbek Taranchiev sent his burning car to the German tanks. His air shooter Aleksey Tkachev died together with the commander during the ram.

  • Kant air base is a part of the Central Military District, aviation component of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces and participates in ensuring the airspace security of the CSTO countries.
