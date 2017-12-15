Ismailbek Taranchiev strike aircraft performs 1st flight from Kant airbase

The Russian strike aircraft Ismailbek Taranchiev performed the first flight from the airbase Kant in Kyrgyzstan . After making a circle over the airfield, Su-25SM continued its flight mission over Edelweiss mountain range in the coastal zone of Issyk-Kul Lake , the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

As noted, the airplane at the foreign air base was named after the commander of the international crew of the Il-2 attack aircraft, Hero of the Soviet Union Ismailbek Taranchiev, a few days ago.

In 1944, during the battles for the liberation of Estonia , Ismailbek Taranchiev sent his burning car to the German tanks. His air shooter Aleksey Tkachev died together with the commander during the ram.