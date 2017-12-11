12:15
Aisuluu Tynybekova awarded international prize in Ukraine

Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova was awarded in Ukraine, the Federation of Wrestling of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As noted, the ceremony of awarding laureates of the international prize «Golden Mongoose» was held in Odessa on December 9. «Our beauty Aisuluu Tynybekova was awarded the Order for a significant contribution to the development of physical culture and sports,» the federation noted.

According to the official website of the Golden Mongoose Award, it was established in 2009. In 2017, it presents nominees from more than ten countries (Ukraine, Moldova, Israel, the Kyrgyz Republic and others). For merits and achievements in the sport 40 people were awarded.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is the current champion of Asia, the bronze medalist of the World Championship in Women’s Wrestling. She is third in the world ranking in the weight category of 58 kg.
