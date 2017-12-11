Aisuluu Tynybekova awarded international prize in Ukraine

Kyrgyzstani Aisuluu Tynybekova was awarded in Ukraine , the Federation of Wrestling of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Odessa

As noted, the ceremony of awarding laureates of the international prize «Golden Mongoose» was held inon December 9. «Our beauty Aisuluu Tynybekova was awarded the Order for a significant contribution to the development of physical culture and sports,» the federation noted.

According to the official website of the Golden Mongoose Award, it was established in 2009. In 2017, it presents nominees from more than ten countries ( Ukraine , Moldova , Israel , the Kyrgyz Republic and others). For merits and achievements in the sport 40 people were awarded.