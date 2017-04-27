President of Kyrgyzstan looking for funds for Taza Koom project

The President of Kyrgyzstan is looking for funds for the implementation of Taza Koom project. Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov said this in the Parliament today.

Deputy Marat Amankulov asked about progress in implementation of the project. «Taza Koom is a nation-wide high-tech project. If it is implemented, every Kyrgyzstani will feel positive changes. This includes, among other things, doing business and providing public services. Corruption risks will decrease, the security of citizens will increase," he said.

According to the head of the Cabinet, a working group is being set up to implement the project. «Negotiations on the search for financial resources have been started. The president is working on it. I think we will find this money in a short time," Jeenbekov said.