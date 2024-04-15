Cabinet of Ministers creates leasing company and allocates 1 billion soms

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is creating a State Leasing Company. MP Dastan Bekeshev reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the relevant issue is on the agenda of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament. Deputies are asked to agree for allocation of 1 billion soms for the new company.

It will be a subsidiary of the State Development Bank.

«The State Leasing Company will provide leasing for production and purchase of equipment for production. Financing is allocated in an interesting way. It is planned that 100 million soms will go through the Ministry of Finance. It will hold 10 percent of shares. And other 900 million will be allocated through the State Development Bank by increasing its authorized capital,» Dastan Bekeshev said.