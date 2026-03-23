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Information Security Center under SCNS opened in Kyrgyzstan

The opening of an administrative building of the Information Security Center, a state institution, took place in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

Lieutenant General Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, attended the ceremony.

Opening of the center is a response to modern global challenges and is aimed at strengthening the national cybersecurity system and protecting the country’s digital infrastructure.

The SCNS emphasized that the new center will be a key element in ensuring Kyrgyzstan’s digital sovereignty and the sustainable development of the digital economy.

The institution’s main objectives include:

  • developing and implementing own software and hardware solutions for the public sector;
  • monitoring and promptly responding to cyber threats;
  • creating technologies to protect public and private data;
  • coordinating the activities of agencies and training qualified IT specialists.

The center’s building is equipped with modern server and analytical equipment, which will effectively counter cyberattacks and ensure the smooth operation of critical digital services. The event was also attended by the leadership and veterans of the SCNS, as well as representatives of relevant government agencies.

The agency added that the launch of the center confirms the state’s priority in creating a secure digital environment for citizens, businesses, and government institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/367123/
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