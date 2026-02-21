11:03
First Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan resigns

First Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aibek Matkerimov, resigned. Media reported citing sources.

According to them, the First Deputy Health Minister bid farewell to the staff and announced his resignation yesterday morning.

There is no order for his dismissal.

Aibek Matkerimov was appointed to the post in December 2025 along with Ryspek Sydygaliev, who was detained by the State Committee for National Security.

Aibek Matkerimov was born on November 8, 1980. He graduated from the Isa Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Kantoro Toktomamatov International University, and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under a Master of Public Administration for Executives program. He was a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the 7th convocation. He is an Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/362986/
