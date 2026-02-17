10:13
Ex-head of SCNS Department for Bishkek to be held in custody until April 15

Former head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Department for Bishkek, Eldar Zhakypbekov, will be held in custody at the Main Department of Internal Affairs until April 15. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court.

Zhakypbekov’s arrest was announced on February 15. The Military Prosecutor’s Office is charging him with corruption.

On February 14, it was announced that the leadership of the SCNS Department for Bishkek had been changed. Ulan Biybosunov was appointed its new head.
