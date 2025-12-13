Former head of Chui region accused of polygamy

A Bishkek resident, Khabibi Ulanova, reported on her social media account that the former Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Mirbek Miyarov was summoned to the police for investigative procedures based on her complaint.

She stated that she had previously been in a marital relationship with Mirbek Miyarov. In her social media posts, the woman also claimed that she has a child with the former official who is seriously ill, accusing him of failing to provide assistance to the sick child.

Law enforcement agencies initiated a pre-investigation check, after which the materials were transferred to the Oktyabrsky District Police Department for consideration based on territorial jurisdiction.

The Investigative Service has opened a criminal case under Article 176 (Bigamy and polygamy) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.