19:13
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament

The President of Kyrgyzstan returned to the Parliament the Law «On Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» which provides for the abolition of criminal liability for bigamy and polygamy.

The document was adopted by Parliament on June 25, 2025. It was initiated by deputies Nurlan Azygaliev and Mederbek Sakkaraev.

Sadyr Japarov’s objections were prepared on the basis of the conclusions of the Ombudsman, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations, the National Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Justice, and the Constitutional Court.

In their opinion, maintaining criminal liability for bigamy and polygamy is in line with Kyrgyzstan’s international obligations, demonstrates commitment to the principles of gender equality and the rule of law, and protects women and children from legal and social inequality. In addition, it contributes to strengthening the institution of the family, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution and laws.
views: 155
