Igor Kudrenko appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national U17 football team

Igor Kudrenko has been appointed head coach of the national youth football team (U17) of Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Football Union announced.

According to the union, Igor Kudrenko is a highly qualified and experienced specialist in Kyrgyz football.

«He holds an AFC A license and a FIFA coaching instructor diploma. He worked for many years with Alexander Krestinin on the coaching staff of the Kyrgyz national team and made a significant contribution to the team’s historic achievements. In 2017, under his leadership, the Kyrgyz national U23 team won the tournament in Indonesia. He also held the positions of technical director and sporting director at the KFU, demonstrating his deep understanding of the football system,» the statement reads.

At the club level, Kudrenko coached Dordoi, Bunyodkor (Tashkent), Lokomotiv (Tashkent), and Bars (Karakol).

The new coach will prepare the team for the Asian Cup qualifiers, which will take place from August 29 to September 6.
