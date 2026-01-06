Kyrgyz national hockey team to hold master classes for children in Bishkek

The national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan will hold master classes for children in Bishkek parks, organizers of the initiative announced.

In the lead-up to the U20 Ice Hockey World Junior Championship, scheduled for January 18–24 at the Bishkek Arena complex, the athletes will provide free training sessions for anyone interested, conducted as open-ice lessons.

The program includes learning basic skating techniques and participating in mini-games under the guidance of professional hockey players.

Fans can meet the players at Severnoye Siyanie (Northern Lights) fair on Ala-Too Central Square, at Eurasia amusement park, and on the ice rink.

Youth teams from Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Luxembourg, South Africa, Iran and Hong Kong will participate in the U20 World Championship.

The tournament is organized by the Ice Hockey Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the IIHF.