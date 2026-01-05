Kyrgyzstan among top 5 countries actively purchasing sparkling wine from Russia

Kyrgyzstan is among the top five countries actively importing sparkling wine from Russia, the Federal Center for Export Development Agroexport reported.

According to the data, from January to November 2025, Russia exported more than 2,000 tons of sparkling wines to foreign markets, valued at over $3.3 million.

In the same period of 2024, 1,600 tons were exported, totaling more than $2.3 million. This represents a 30 percent increase in volume and a 41 percent increase in value.

Among the main importers, Kazakhstan and China held the first two positions, accounting for 28 percent and 27 percent of exports, respectively. Belarus accounted for 17 percent, Kyrgyzstan 6 percent, and Abkhazia 5 percent.