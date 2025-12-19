12:34
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Suspect in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek have detained a suspect in the distribution of synthetic drugs.

According to the agency, the state service received information that unknown individuals were selling synthetic drugs in Pervomaysky district of the capital. A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale).

During the course of operational search and investigative activities, citizen Ch.A., 21, was detained. During a personal search, three packages with the characteristic odor of a synthetic drug were seized from him.

Furthermore, the detainee voluntarily showed the locations of stashes where he had previously hidden 27 more packages containing a similar substance. The total weight of the seized drugs was 57.39 grams.

The suspect has been placed in temporary detention. Investigative actions are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/355200/
views: 150
Print
Related
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
Attempt to smuggle drugs from Kyrgyzstan foiled in Uzbekistan
Drug dealer arrested in Manas city with 1.8 kg of hashish and marijuana
Over 8 tons of drugs seized in 2025 during CSTO special operations
Suspected organizer of drug distribution channel detained in Chui region
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances
Foreigner detained with large batch of drugs in Chui region
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
19 December, Friday
12:27
Stable forged documents production network uncovered in Chui region Stable forged documents production network uncovered in...
11:39
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
11:28
Cabinet of Ministers amends regulations on taxation and import of goods
11:22
MES: Damages from fires and accidents exceeded 25 billion soms for five years
11:13
New Year tree lit up on renovated central square in Talas