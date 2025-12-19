Suspect in distribution of synthetic drugs detained in Bishkek

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek have detained a suspect in the distribution of synthetic drugs.

According to the agency, the state service received information that unknown individuals were selling synthetic drugs in Pervomaysky district of the capital. A criminal case has been opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale).

During the course of operational search and investigative activities, citizen Ch.A., 21, was detained. During a personal search, three packages with the characteristic odor of a synthetic drug were seized from him.

Furthermore, the detainee voluntarily showed the locations of stashes where he had previously hidden 27 more packages containing a similar substance. The total weight of the seized drugs was 57.39 grams.

The suspect has been placed in temporary detention. Investigative actions are ongoing.