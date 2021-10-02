18:17
USD 84.80
EUR 98.20
RUB 1.16
English

Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi and asked to speed up projects through the agency. Press service of the ministry reported.

Ruslan Kazakbaev highly appreciated the role of the IAEA in assisting member states in gaining access to nuclear science, technology and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes. He informed the Director General of the IAEA about the status of agreements on the remediation of uranium heritage sites in the country and the work being done at such sites in Kyrgyzstan.

At the meeting, the Foreign Minister also asked to speed up the implementation of the technical cooperation project to improve the services of brachytherapy, radiation therapy and nuclear medicine and noted the interest of the Kyrgyz Republic in participating in the ZODIAC initiative, which is aimed at detecting and tracking zoonotic diseases and increasing the readiness of states to combat new and re-emerging pathogens.

In turn, Rafael Grossi noted the active interaction between the IAEA and the Kyrgyz Republic and announced further support for the projects planned and implemented in the republic through the agency.

In 2003, Kyrgyzstan became the 137th member of the agency at the 47th session of the IAEA General Conference.
link: https://24.kg/english/209109/
views: 143
Print
Related
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
Emergency Minister urges to make Kyrgyzstan full member of IAEA
Foreign Affairs Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan hold talks
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to pay visit to Russia
New Foreign Minister receives Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov contracts coronavirus
Foreign Minister: No strategic changes in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Foreign Affairs Minister
Ground water in Mailuu-Suu not suitable for drinking
Popular
Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold files application for urgent interim measures against Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX Kyrgyzaltyn could have to pay $1 million to StoneX
Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Italy intensify bilateral cooperation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes for the first time in five months
2 October, Saturday
17:42
Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to In...
17:37
Sadyr Japarov approves state policy in religious sphere for 2021-2026
16:51
Kyrgyzstan and Korea sign Memorandum of Understanding in healthcare
16:42
Ruslan Kazakbaev meets with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi
16:34
MP about high electricity tariffs for business: Consequences can be dire