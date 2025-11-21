Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of Altai town in Bishkek. The presidential press service reported.

Altai is a large-scale residential and social complex project located on a 234-hectare site. It will comprise 1,551 five-story residential buildings with a total of 34,000 apartments. The total development area exceeds 1,070 million square meters.

The project includes a comprehensive social infrastructure designed to ensure comfortable living for residents. The site will include schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, police stations, fire and rescue centers. A large 50-hectare park, modern sports fields, and playgrounds will be built for recreation and leisure.

The transportation network includes nearly 86 kilometers of internal roads, 50 kilometers of sidewalks, and parking for 34,500 vehicles.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that the complex was designed to provide the city’s growing population with affordable and modern housing.

«Considering that more than 200,000 of our citizens currently need housing, such a large-scale project is a necessity. Until we address the needs of our people and earn their blessing, there will be no true development. The support of our people is our greatest strength. We firmly believe that the Altai project will live up to these expectations and become a cause worthy of the people’s gratitude,» he said.