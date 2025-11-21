09:45
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.09
English

Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the capsule-laying ceremony for the construction of Altai town in Bishkek. The presidential press service reported.

Altai is a large-scale residential and social complex project located on a 234-hectare site. It will comprise 1,551 five-story residential buildings with a total of 34,000 apartments. The total development area exceeds 1,070 million square meters.

The project includes a comprehensive social infrastructure designed to ensure comfortable living for residents. The site will include schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, police stations, fire and rescue centers. A large 50-hectare park, modern sports fields, and playgrounds will be built for recreation and leisure.

The transportation network includes nearly 86 kilometers of internal roads, 50 kilometers of sidewalks, and parking for 34,500 vehicles.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that the complex was designed to provide the city’s growing population with affordable and modern housing.

«Considering that more than 200,000 of our citizens currently need housing, such a large-scale project is a necessity. Until we address the needs of our people and earn their blessing, there will be no true development. The support of our people is our greatest strength. We firmly believe that the Altai project will live up to these expectations and become a cause worthy of the people’s gratitude,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/351746/
views: 78
Print
Related
Children's entertainment center to be built on 6.5-hectare site in Talas region
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district
Company fined for illegal construction of rural health post in Batken region
Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new apartments to border guards
Over 1,900 apartments to be built in Tokmok under state mortgage program
Kamchybek Tashiev presents keys to new homes to 6 families in Balykchy
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth
96 apartments commissioned under State Mortgage Program in Tash-Kumyr
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to cooperate in construction sector
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4
Popular
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
21 November, Friday
09:27
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz wrestlers win two gold medals, one bronze Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz wrestlers win two gold...
09:23
Munarbek Seyitbek uulu wins silver at World Boxing Cup
09:18
Sadyr Japarov launches large-scale Altai project
20 November, Thursday
20:38
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
20:27
Sadyr Japarov awards CSTO Secretary General with Dostuk Order
20:21
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
20:16
Turkey to host COP31 Climate Summit in 2026
20:11
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU