Fire in Talas region brought under control

The fire in Manas district of Talas region was brought under control, the fight against the fire continues. The Emergency Situations Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 67 more rescuers left Bishkek to liquidate the fire on August 7.

«Yesterday, 521 people were involved in the firefighting. The emergency situation is under the control of the minister, who is in the region now. Not only the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are involved in the fire extinguishing, but also the local residents. As of today, no casualties were reported,» the Emergency Situations Ministry informed.

Recall, the fire in Talas region began on July 28 in the border area with Kazakhstan.
