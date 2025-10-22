10:07
Former head of state enterprise detained in illegal medicines import case

A former director of a state-owned enterprise has been detained on suspicion of abuse of official authority, causing damages estimated at 26,848 million soms. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to police, on May 11, 2024, a contract was signed between the state enterprise and a foreign pharmaceutical company for the supply of medicines and medical products worth $1,349,470. An inspection revealed that the drugs had been imported into Kyrgyzstan without the required customs procedures and were sold to medical institutions at a markup. As a result, customs duties and fees were not paid to the state budget.

In addition, the enterprise purchased expensive oncology medicines without actual need.

At the time of the audit, the medicines had been stored in the warehouse for more than a year. Some of the sold drugs had not undergone mandatory quality certification and laboratory testing.

Investigators also found out that the former director, identified as A.S., removed high-value medicines from the warehouse without the necessary documentation. The total damage amounted to 26.8 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Abuse of official authority). A.S. has been placed in pretrial detention.

The investigation is ongoing.
