President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announces search for successor

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with ideological activists in Minsk that he was looking within society for a new head of state, Interfax reported citing BelTA.

«I am also looking for future presidents in society and want to see them. But I go through many personalities and realize it will be impossible to pull it off. Time is needed for a new person to become president. If you don’t have presidential qualities by nature — don’t even think about getting into Belarus,» he said.

According to him, the situation around Belarus is very difficult, and it would be preferable if the head of state were «a strong man who has definitely been battle-tested.»

«This is my point of view. A person who respects women immensely is an ideal created by nature. Nevertheless, I believe that today we cannot throw her onto this ‘hot frying pan,’» the president added.