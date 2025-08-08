Alaman Ulak Federation established in Kyrgyzstan

A Federation for the national game Alaman Ulak has been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.
Recently, due to the lack of uniform regulations and rules for holding Alaman Ulak game, conflicts between teams have become more frequent, including with serious bodily injuries and fatalities. At the direction of the SCNS Chairman, Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev, a working group was created to streamline the organization and holding of the game.
Cholponbay Ismailov was elected President of the Federation, and a seconded employee of the State Committee for National Security was appointed as an adviser. The press center notes that the establishment of the federation and the introduction of unified regulations will be an important step in preserving and developing the national sport, as well as ensuring law, order and public safety.
Alaman Ulak is a traditional Kyrgyz national game, a team competition, in which participants compete for a kid (ulak), trying to bring it into the opponent’s goal. The game is highly dynamic and requires strength, agility and teamwork. Alaman Ulak is an important part of Kyrgyz culture and national heritage, often held during holidays and at public events.