EAEU countries triple direct investments in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past four years, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have tripled their direct investments in Kyrgyzstan. Data from the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

In 2021, direct investments from EAEU countries into Kyrgyzstan totaled $89 million. By the end of 2024, this figure had surged to $263.6 million.

Over the specified period, the volume of investments increased almost threefold:

  • 2021 — $89 million;
  • 2022 — $173.2 million;
  • 2023 — $183.9 million;
  • 2024 — $263.6 million.

Russia remains the leading investor among EAEU states, with nearly $162 million invested in 2024 alone.

Earlier it was reported that direct foreign investment from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan reached an all-time high last year, amounting to $113.5 million.
