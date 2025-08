The volume of foreign direct investment from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan’s economy reached a historic high of $113.5 million in 2024.The press service of the National Investment Agency reported.

Official statistics show that since 2021, Kazakh investments have more than tripled, rising from $33.6 million to $113.5 million.

Industry and raw material processing;

Transport and logistics;

Agriculture;

Trade and services.

According to the National Investment Agency, Kazakh investors show strong interest in the following sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy: