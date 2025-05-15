President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each

A ceremony honoring the national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The press service of the President reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the athletes on their victory at the World Hockey Championship, which was held in Turkey.

«Such achievements are the result of hard training, faith in future victories and comprehensive support. Thanks to your perseverance, work and team spirit, Kyrgyzstan has risen to Group B of the second division of the World Championship for the first time in its history,» the President said.

To the national team players — 600,000 soms each;

To the coaches — 800,000 soms each;

To the medical workers and technical staff — 200,000 soms each.

The head of state presented money certificates:

It was reported earlier that the national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan took first place at the World Championship in Turkey among teams of the third division (Group A) with 15 points. The match with the Turkish team ended with a score 3:1. The national team also defeated Luxembourg (6:0), South Africa (5:2), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5:1) and Turkmenistan (8:1).

The tournament took place from April 21 to April 27 in Istanbul. In 2026, the team of Kyrgyzstan will play in the second division (Group B).