18:36
USD 87.45
EUR 98.04
RUB 1.09
English

President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each

A ceremony honoring the national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek. The press service of the President reported.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the athletes on their victory at the World Hockey Championship, which was held in Turkey.

«Such achievements are the result of hard training, faith in future victories and comprehensive support. Thanks to your perseverance, work and team spirit, Kyrgyzstan has risen to Group B of the second division of the World Championship for the first time in its history,» the President said.

The head of state presented money certificates:

  • To the national team players — 600,000 soms each;
  • To the coaches — 800,000 soms each;
  • To the medical workers and technical staff — 200,000 soms each.

It was reported earlier that the national hockey team of Kyrgyzstan took first place at the World Championship in Turkey among teams of the third division (Group A) with 15 points. The match with the Turkish team ended with a score 3:1. The national team also defeated Luxembourg (6:0), South Africa (5:2), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5:1) and Turkmenistan (8:1).

The tournament took place from April 21 to April 27 in Istanbul. In 2026, the team of Kyrgyzstan will play in the second division (Group B).
link: https://24.kg/english/329197/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s hockey players win World Championship and get into Second Division
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Luxembourg
Ice Hockey World Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats South Africa
Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team to participate in World Championship
National Hockey Championship kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Korea in quarterfinals
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team to play against Hong Kong in ¼ finals
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s national hockey team defeats Bahrain
Popular
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized
Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake Seismology Institute of Kyrgyzstan registers third earthquake
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Thursday
18:04
Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai Modern road to be built from Kadamdzhai to Chon-Alai
17:42
State Secretary Suyunbek Kasmambetov resigns
17:35
Foreign vehicles in Kyrgyzstan: What changed and why fines imposed at border
17:15
President presents national hockey team players with 600,000 soms each
16:16
Kyrgyzstan requests quotas for export of agricultural products to China