Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia

Russia and China will continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia.

This is said in the joint statement of the two countries on further deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War, the Victory of the Chinese People in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the establishment of the United Nations.

The full text of the document is published on the Kremlin website. It was signed following the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow.

«The parties will continue efforts aimed at ensuring stability and progressive social and economic development in the Central Asian region,» the statement says.

Recall, the Russian Federation and China also issued a joint statement on global strategic stability.

Today, Xi Jinping is participating in celebrations on Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
