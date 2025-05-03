Investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district detained

Investigator of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek, police lieutenant A.A., was detained for extortion on May 2. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The detainee demanded 50,000 soms for not taking any measures to initiate a criminal case against a citizen.

The SCNS employees, together with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, caught the suspect red-handed while receiving the specified amount.

He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.