Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win gold at International Tournament in Russia

Dancers from Kyrgyzstan won gold at the International Tournament in Ballroom Dancing in Russia. The head of the Federation of Dance Sport of the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Titunin reported.

The international and all-Russian competitions were held in Novy Urengoy from April 19 to April 20 with the participation of dancers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other Asian countries.

The tournament was organized by the All-Russian Federation of Dance Sport and Acrobatic Rock and Roll (FTSARR).

In the category Juniors-2, Latin American program up to B class, the dance couple Alikhan Berdiev and Veronika Solomonova took 1st place out of 12 couples. In the final of the category Juniors 2+1, Latin (Open Class), they took 4th place out of 30 couples, and in the next two finals of international competitions — 6th place in the categories "Boys and Girls (14-15 years old). Latin and Juniors-2. Standard (up to B class).

Ruslan Valiev and Victoria Valieva won a bronze medal out of 11 couples in the category Adults + Youth. Standard (up to B class), and in the category Adults + Youth (up to B class) they took 4th place in the final of the competition out of 13 couples.

The dance couple Andrey Gusev and Rumiya Kamalidinova took 9th place out of 27 in the category Youth + Adults. Latin (up to A class).
