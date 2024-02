The annual international sports and ballroom dance tournament WDSF Open took place in Vösendorf/Vienna (Austria). The Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Dance couple Vladimir Vyrleyev and Maria Proshletsova took first place out of 55 couples from more than 30 countries in the Youth, Latin category.

Dancers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Estonia, Hungary, Moldova, Ukraine, Portugal and many other countries took part in the tournament.