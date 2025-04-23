Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms

As of the end of March 2025, the loan portfolio of the banking sector of Kyrgyzstan reached 371,500 billion soms. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has increased by 9 percent. Official data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

The volume of consumer loans increased by 16 percent and amounted to 115,400 billion soms. Mortgage loans increased by 8 percent — to 42,400 billion soms.

Trade lending amounted to 96,800 billion soms, which is 7 percent more than at the beginning of the year. At least 48,500 billion soms were allocated to finance agriculture (an increase of 2 percent).

At the same time, the volume of loans issued in the industrial sector decreased by 2 percent, in construction — by 1 percent.

Financing provided according to Islamic principles increased by 19 percent — to 10,800 billion soms. Including:

300 million soms were allocated to industry (growth — 1 percent);

1,500 billion soms to agriculture (growth — 12 percent);

1,100 billion soms to trade (growth — 13 percent);

500 million soms to construction (decrease — 5 percent);

4 billion soms to mortgage (growth — 22 percent);

2,100 billion soms to consumer needs (growth — 30 percent);

1,300 billion soms to other purposes (growth — 22 percent).

The share of graded (problem) loans in the portfolio made up 10 percent — 39,600 billion soms.

The volume of overdue debt reached 7 billion soms, or 1 percent of the total. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has increased by 600 million soms.

«Overdue financing provided according to Islamic principles amounted to 400 million soms. This is 20 million less than at the beginning of the year (a decrease of 4 percent),» the National Bank’s report says.