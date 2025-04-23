18:35
USD 86.99
EUR 99.28
RUB 1.06
English

Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms

As of the end of March 2025, the loan portfolio of the banking sector of Kyrgyzstan reached 371,500 billion soms. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has increased by 9 percent. Official data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan say.

The volume of consumer loans increased by 16 percent and amounted to 115,400 billion soms. Mortgage loans increased by 8 percent — to 42,400 billion soms.

Trade lending amounted to 96,800 billion soms, which is 7 percent more than at the beginning of the year. At least 48,500 billion soms were allocated to finance agriculture (an increase of 2 percent).

At the same time, the volume of loans issued in the industrial sector decreased by 2 percent, in construction — by 1 percent.

Financing provided according to Islamic principles increased by 19 percent — to 10,800 billion soms. Including:

  • 300 million soms were allocated to industry (growth — 1 percent);
  • 1,500 billion soms to agriculture (growth — 12 percent);
  • 1,100 billion soms to trade (growth — 13 percent);
  • 500 million soms to construction (decrease — 5 percent);
  • 4 billion soms to mortgage (growth — 22 percent);
  • 2,100 billion soms to consumer needs (growth — 30 percent);
  • 1,300 billion soms to other purposes (growth — 22 percent).

The share of graded (problem) loans in the portfolio made up 10 percent — 39,600 billion soms.

The volume of overdue debt reached 7 billion soms, or 1 percent of the total. Since the beginning of the year, the figure has increased by 600 million soms.

«Overdue financing provided according to Islamic principles amounted to 400 million soms. This is 20 million less than at the beginning of the year (a decrease of 4 percent),» the National Bank’s report says.
link: https://24.kg/english/327102/
views: 187
Print
Related
Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs
65 billion soms in microloans provided to over 1 million people in Kyrgyzstan
Preferential loans available for locally manufactured cars in Kyrgyzstan
More than 1,000 farmers received preferential loans in Kyrgyzstan
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
ADB ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with $147 million in loans in 2025
Kyrgyzstan to be able to receive loans from South Korea's EDCF
Volume of new loans issued by Kyrgyzstan’s banks grows by 44 percent
Finance Minister comments on high interest rates on loans
Self-ban on loans: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan explores introduction
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers Kyrgyzstan and Korea launch joint production of organic fertilizers
Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings
Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025 Honey exports from Kyrgyzstan amounts to 68 tons in first 2 months of 2025
Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus Park in memory of Kyrgyz soldiers opened in Belarus
23 April, Wednesday
17:54
Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall Three objects returned to Cholpon-Ata City Hall
17:05
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens
16:59
Kyrgyzstan and Islamic Development Bank discuss construction of Kambarata HPP-1
16:50
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
15:31
Warm weather forecast in Bishkek for April 24–27