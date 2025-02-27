22:43
Mirbek Mambetaliev appointed Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan

Mirbek Mambetaliev has been appointed Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the President reported.

Following his new appointment, Mambetaliev was relieved of his previous duties. President Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree. Mambetaliev replaced Altynbek Maksutov in the position.

MP Dastan Bekeshev reviewed the new minister’s resume and noted that Mambetaliev lacks experience in the cultural sector. According to official data, Mambetaliev has spent most of his career in public service.

He previously worked for the State Property Management Committee, the Issyk-Kul Regional State Administration, the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovations, and the Central Election Commission. Mambetaliev also served in State Residences No. 1 and No. 2, as well as in the Presidential and Government Affairs Department.

Before being nominated as acting Minister of Culture, he worked in the presidential administration’s department for organizational work and interaction with the regions.
