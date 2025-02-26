Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Minister of Culture

At a meeting of the Parliament, deputies unanimously approved the candidacy of Mirbek Mambetaliev for the post of Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan.

On February 21, President Sadyr Japarov dismissed Altynbek Maksutov from the post of Minister of Culture and appointed Mirbek Mambetaliev as acting minister.

It is known that he has never been involved in culture. But, as the Speaker of Parliament explained, the authorities decided to switch to other methods of work. For example, in developed countries, the Ministries of Education, Health and Culture are headed by economists and financiers.