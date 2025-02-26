13:24
USD 87.45
EUR 91.56
RUB 1.00
English

Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Minister of Culture

At a meeting of the Parliament, deputies unanimously approved the candidacy of Mirbek Mambetaliev for the post of Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan.

On February 21, President Sadyr Japarov dismissed Altynbek Maksutov from the post of Minister of Culture and appointed Mirbek Mambetaliev as acting minister.

It is known that he has never been involved in culture. But, as the Speaker of Parliament explained, the authorities decided to switch to other methods of work. For example, in developed countries, the Ministries of Education, Health and Culture are headed by economists and financiers.
link: https://24.kg/english/321133/
views: 103
Print
Related
Culture Minister receives participant of Russian show Begimai Turusbekova
Three billion soms to be allocated to support development of culture in 2025
Azamat Zhamankulov dismissed as Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan
Feminists call Azamat Zhamankulov extremely harmful to culture manager
Culture Minister cancels appointment of singer as music school director
Parliament endorses candidates for social development and culture ministers
Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Sultan Zhumagulov passes away
Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Parliament approves Sultan Jumagulov for post of Culture Minister
Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign historic border agreement
Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business Cabinet Chairman discusses investment attraction with business
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins gold in USA
Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan Moratorium on business inspections lifted in Kyrgyzstan
26 February, Wednesday
12:47
Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Minister of Culture Parliament approves Mirbek Mambetaliev for post of Mini...
12:40
Historical series dedicated to 80th anniversary of Victory to be filmed in KR
12:33
Minimum salary of cultural workers is 6,000 soms
12:26
Body of Zarina Obirova, who went missing in Gidrostroitel, found in field
12:09
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants