Development of feasibility study for cableway construction in Bishkek completed

Development of the feasibility study for the construction of a cableway, which is planned to be launched along Manas Avenue, has been completed. The city mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced it at a municipal board meeting on the results of 2024.

According to him, negotiations are underway with investors.

«The project will have tourist appeal and will be an important step in the development of Bishkek’s transport infrastructure,» the mayor noted.

The Bishkek City Hall previously reported that a meeting took place at the headquarters of Bartholet Swiss — a global leader in cableway systems on January 30, 2024. The meeting involved Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and the company’s owner, Roland Bartholet. As a result of the meeting, a framework cooperation agreement was signed, and a plan for the implementation of a cableway system project in Bishkek was approved.

A total of $300,000 was allocated for the feasibility study of the cableway over Manas/Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue.
