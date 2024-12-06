18:24
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyzstani Valeria Birilo wins gold in judo at Asia Pacific Deaf Games

Kyrgyzstani Valeria Birilo won a gold medal at the Asia Pacific Deaf Games in judo. The Department of Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The competitions are held in Kuala Lumpur. The athlete competed in the +78 kilogram weight category.

In the semi-finals, Valeria Birilo defeated an Iranian athlete, and in the finals, she won her opponent from Kazakhstan, becoming the champion of the Games in her weight category.

The Deaf Games are sports competitions for people with hearing impairments. They are held under the auspices of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD). A distinctive feature of the Deaf Games is that sound signals such as a starting pistol or a referee’s whistle are not used during these competitions.

Athletes with a hearing loss of at least 55 decibels in the better ear may participate in the Deaf Games. During the competition, participants are prohibited from using hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The first ever International Deaf Games took place in August 1924 in Paris.
link: https://24.kg/english/313414/
views: 130
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Judo Masters Championship
Bishkek judokas win five medals at International Tournament in USA
Judoka Erlan Sherov to be presented with apartment in Bishkek
Olympics 2024: Judoka from Kyrgyzstan Erlan Sherov loses to athlete from Spain
Olympics 2024: Judoka from Kyrgyzstan loses to Ukrainian athlete
Two judokas from Kyrgyzstan on list of participants of Olympic Games in Paris
Kyrgyzstani Erlan Sherov wins bronze medal at World Judo Championship
Kyrgyzstani Erlan Sherov wins bronze at Asian Judo Championship
Youth team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at Asian Judo Cup
Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev removed from post of Judo Federation President
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
17:41
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained afte...
17:31
Kyrgyzstani Valeria Birilo wins gold in judo at Asia Pacific Deaf Games
17:19
Aman Saliev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to UAE
17:09
Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs
16:48
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List