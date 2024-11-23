11:01
Case against former Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to US closed

At the request of the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev, an investigation has been launched into the statement of citizen B.A., who claims that the former Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United States and Canada Baktybek Amanbaev extorted $250,000 from him. The press center of the State Committee reported.

According to it, B.A.’s appeal states that Baktybek Amanbaev allegedly promised to help resolve the criminal case against the applicant’s relative positively, mentioning his connections with Kamchybek Tashiev.

The investigators found out that there were debt obligations between B.A.’s relative and Baktybek Amanbaev, meaning that there was no extortion on the part of the former ambassador.

«$250,000 was returned to the applicant, and he wrote a counter statement. The SCNS concluded that the actions of the former ambassador did not contain elements of a crime. As for the applicant B.A., materials have been singled out on the fact of a deliberately false report of a crime. Based on the results of the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the applicant’s actions,» the statement says.

Recall, SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference that one of the Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassadors was accused of corruption. According to him, the diplomat suspected of taking a bribe was his fellow party member.
