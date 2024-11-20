Kamchybek Tashiev announces detention of ambassador accused of corruption

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference today, November 20, that one of the Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan is accused of corruption.

According to him, the diplomat suspected of taking a bribe was previously his fellow party member.

«The ambassador took a bribe of $250,000. I am going to arrest him. He was in the same party as me, but I am not going to spare anyone. If someone close to me, be it a son, brother or other relative, is found guilty, I will put everyone in jail,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He also emphasized that after the adoption of the new law, all those accused of corruption will be sentenced to imprisonment.