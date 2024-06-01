Kyrgyzstan among the top three buyers of ice cream from Russia

Kyrgyzstan became one of the three main buyers of ice cream from Russia, together with Kazakhstan and China, which took the 1st place. The country purchased ice cream from Russia for $1.1 million from January to March this year. This is 4.5 times more than in the same period a year ago.

The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic imported Russian ice cream for $984,800 and $161,500, respectively. At the same time, for a year, Kazakhstan reduced purchases from the Russian Federation by two-thirds, and Kyrgyzstan increased by a quarter.

Uzbekistan and Belarus could also be among the main buyers, but they did not disclose current data. Thus, according to the results of three months of last year, imports of this product by the Republic of Uzbekistan amounted to $867,900, and by Belarus — $437,500 in the first three months of 2022.

At year-end 2023, the main importers of ice cream from Russia were Kazakhstan ($20.1 million), China (1.9 million), Azerbaijan (1.7 million) and Georgia (1.1 million).

Over the past year, the volume of ice cream production in the Russian Federation has grown to record levels. Russian enterprises produced 524 tons of product.