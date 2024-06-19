Russian Internal Affairs Ministry to be able to expel foreigners from country

Internal affairs bodies of Russia will be able to make decisions on the expulsion of foreign citizens from the country. RIA Novosti reported.

The corresponding bill was adopted by the State Duma in the first reading. It was submitted in April 2024. The authors are a group of deputies from all factions.

The explanatory note says that it is proposed in the draft law to give internal affairs bodies the authority to make decisions on the administrative expulsion of foreign citizens and stateless persons from the Russian Federation.

According to the document, foreign citizens included in a special register of controlled persons will be considered to be under an expulsion regime. They will not be able to change their place of residence or stay without permission from the internal affairs bodies, acquire property, get married or drive vehicles.