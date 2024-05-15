Italian brand companies are offered to move production to Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev received a delegation from Italy led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, member of the Lower House of the Italian Parliament Edmondo Cirielli. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on strengthening political dialogue, including organizing contacts at the high and highest levels, increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.

They also exchanged views on issues of the international agenda and interregional cooperation.

Adylbek Kasymaliev told the head of the Italian delegation about the work being carried out by the President and the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the well-being of the people, introduce new mechanisms for the development of industry and the economy, and attract advanced technologies to the republic.

He paid special attention to the potential of light industry and called on Italian brand companies to move their production to the country, noting that «the Kyrgyz side is ready to offer preferential taxation, preferences, and government guarantees for doing business.»

In addition, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers focused on the mining and metallurgical potential of the Kyrgyz Republic and invited the Italian side to take part in the mining and geological forum MINEX Central Asia, which will be held on June 19-20 in Bishkek.

Italy is ready to develop partnership with Kyrgyzstan and is interested in expanding interaction between states on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The parties expressed their readiness to promote the further progressive development of bilateral Kyrgyz-Italian relations.