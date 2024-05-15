12:12
USD 88.33
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.96
English

Italian brand companies are offered to move production to Kyrgyzstan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev received a delegation from Italy led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, member of the Lower House of the Italian Parliament Edmondo Cirielli. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on strengthening political dialogue, including organizing contacts at the high and highest levels, increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.

They also exchanged views on issues of the international agenda and interregional cooperation.

Adylbek Kasymaliev told the head of the Italian delegation about the work being carried out by the President and the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the well-being of the people, introduce new mechanisms for the development of industry and the economy, and attract advanced technologies to the republic.

He paid special attention to the potential of light industry and called on Italian brand companies to move their production to the country, noting that «the Kyrgyz side is ready to offer preferential taxation, preferences, and government guarantees for doing business.»

In addition, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers focused on the mining and metallurgical potential of the Kyrgyz Republic and invited the Italian side to take part in the mining and geological forum MINEX Central Asia, which will be held on June 19-20 in Bishkek.

Italy is ready to develop partnership with Kyrgyzstan and is interested in expanding interaction between states on a number of issues of mutual interest.

The parties expressed their readiness to promote the further progressive development of bilateral Kyrgyz-Italian relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/293994/
views: 149
Print
Related
Exhibition of light industry of Kyrgyzstan held in Italy
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
Dentafill Plus negotiates opening of production in Kyrgyzstan
Kant cement plant starts construction of new production line
Kyrgyzstan's industrial growth rates to be volatile in 2024
Illegal cigarette production workshop discovered in Kara-Suu district
More than 2,000 new production facilities opened under Social Contract
Bishkek to host Days of Italian Cinema for the first time
Pavilion of Kyrgyzstan opened at tourism exhibition in Italy
Investor from Kyrgyzstan plans to launch pasta production in Moscow Oblast
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
15 May, Wednesday
11:31
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 level Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 leve...
11:24
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
11:19
European Union intends to step up work in Central Asian countries - Terhi Hakala
10:44
Prime Minister of Malaysia arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
10:40
West wants to sow discord between Russia and Central Asia, Russian MFA believes