Kyrgyzstan joins International Maritime Organization

The Kyrgyz Republic has become the latest state to join the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Website of the organization says.

IMO now has 176 member states.

Kyrgyzstan deposited its instrument of acceptance to the IMO Convention with the United Nations with effect from February 27, 2024.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez announced the new member state to delegates attending the Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE 10), wholeheartedly welcoming Kyrgyzstan to the IMO family.

The Secretariat provides support to the Organization’s Member States in their work with IMO’s governing and various technical bodies, facilitating their cooperation with other Member States and those organizations in a formal relationship with IMO.

Additionally, the Secretariat supports member states in the establishment of their Permanent Missions with the Organization and the accreditation of its representatives, in line with the Headquarters Agreement.

The International Maritime Organization is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.