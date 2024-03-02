Cabinet approves composition of supervisory board of Creative Industries Park

«Congratulations to everyone, another very big step towards the creation of the Creative Industries Park has been taken: a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has been signed on approving the composition of the supervisory board,» Daniyar Amanaliev, chairman of the association’s supervisory board, said.

«We will gather and decide on the next steps with our colleagues on the supervisory board of the Creative Industries Park. We will obviously announce a competition for the position of CEO of the Creative Industries Park directorate. Then, with the director, we will register the directorate, approve the procedures and begin receiving residents. I expect a couple of months for this. Everything will work until the end of spring. The order was the last decision that we expected from the Cabinet of Ministers, then it is in our hands,» he noted.