St. Petersburg police conduct raids on wholesale markets, detain 49 migrants

Police conducted raids on wholesale markets and detained 49 people for violating immigration laws in St. Petersburg. Migrant Media reports, citing the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast of Russia.

The raids took place at markets on Sofiyskaya Street, Nepokorennykh Avenue and Petro-Slavyanka. The police checked the documents of more than 350 migrants, 49 people of them were taken to the police. They were brought to justice under Part 3 of Article 18.8 of the Administrative Code «Violation by foreign citizens of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or the regime of stay.»

Traffic police officers also checked 242 cars driven by foreigners. Six drivers were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of traffic rules.

The checks, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, were carried out after two 20-year-old citizens of one of the Central Asian countries kidnapped a 26-year-old migrant from a neighboring state on June 11, beat him, took his phone and personal belongings away and withdrew 55,000 rubles from his bank account. A criminal case on robbery was opened and the suspects were detained.
