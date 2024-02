A suspect in extortion from a foreigner was detained in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A citizen of China filed a complaint with the police department of Osh region. In his appeal he explained that the man was threatening and extorting from him $58,000.

«A resident of Kara-Suu district was detained while receiving the extorted money. He was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the statement says.

Investigative actions are being carried out.